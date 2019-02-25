COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have announced the signing of defender Kofi Opare to a one-year contract.

Opare, 28, played the last five seasons with D.C. United, making 65 appearances with 62 starts, scoring three goals and one assist.

“Kofi is a talented centerback who will help bring depth and experience to our back line,” said Pádraig Smith, Rapids Executive Vice President & General Manager, in a news release. “He has spent the majority of preseason training with the team, so he has already integrated himself into our group and has adapted well to our style of play and tactics.”

Opare was drafted in the second round of the 2013 SuperDraft by the L.A. Galaxy. He made 12 appearances in two seasons with the Galaxy.

