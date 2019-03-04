The Colorado Rapids shocked the soccer community once again adding another young local to their soccer club. On Wednesday, they signed 16-year-old defender Sebastian Anderson to the squad.

Anderson, a junior at ThunderRidge High School in Highlands Ranch, Colo., became the state's youngest professional athlete and the youngest player signed to the Rapids.



"We have been very impressed by Seb's work ethic and willingness to learn," said Rapids Executive Vice President and General Manager, Padraig Smith. "He took full advantage of the opportunity he was given in preseason and showed a lot of people that he's a smart defender who likes to press up the pitch."



The right back was signed to a first team Homegrown Player contract. He joined the Rapids Academy in 2017, and has played for both the U-17 and U-19 teams. He also trained with the first team through preseason camp ahead of the Rapids 2019 season.

Anderson is the 11th Homegrown signing in team history.