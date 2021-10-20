Rapids tie Sounders 1-1, fail to clinch playoff berth

Seattle is six points ahead of Colorado and Kansas City in the race for the top spot in the Western Conference.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Cristian Roldan scored his fifth goal in sixth games as the Seattle Sounders tied the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Seattle clinched a top-four seed in the MLS playoffs.

Seattle is six points ahead of Colorado and Kansas City in the race for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Léo Chú set up Roldan’s tying goal in the 81st minute by dribbling to the edge of the 18-yard box and sending the ball across the goal for a sliding finish in traffic.

Colorado forward Dom Badji headed in Jack Price’s corner kick in the 66th.

The tie wasn't good enough to clinch a postseason bid for the Rapids just yet.

