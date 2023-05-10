Rapids plan first field-level, outdoor patio in Denver sports

Empower Field at Mile High won't be the only Denver stadium undergoing reconstruction this summer.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A construction project is underway to renovate Colorado's largest soccer stadium.

The Colorado Rapids announced plans Wednesday to build a new communal patio at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The Rapids said the stadium's north terrace will be renovated and renamed the "North Boundary." The Major League Soccer club said the fan zone will be the first field-level, outdoor patio in Denver sports.

The construction project will more than double the capacity of the current north terrace. A renovated area behind the north goal will feature field-side seating, patio tables and a communal space with access to food trucks, bars and gameday activations.

The Rapids said construction has already begun and the space will open to the public on for the club "4th Fest" game on July 4 against Portland.

"We’re thrilled to announce our plans for the North Boundary and provide our fans with a new, immersive and engaging way to experience Rapids games," said Colorado Rapids Chief Business Officer Wayne Brant. "The North Boundary adds to our ongoing matchday enhancements this year as part of our commitment to providing a top-class experience for our incredible fans and making Rapids games the heartbeat of sport in Colorado."

"We’re honored to work with the Rapids and KSE on the design of the North Boundary, which will provide their fans with a new and vibrant gameday destination," said the project's designer, Justin Hay of StackLot.

"In designing the space, we sought to combine the communal nature that’s characteristic of soccer with the outdoor lifestyle we all love about Colorado. We’re excited to see the North Boundary come to life and be a year-round destination at Rapids games," Hay said.

