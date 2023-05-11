Rapids suspend player during gambling investigation

"We take matters of this nature seriously and seek at all times to protect the integrity of the game," the MLS club said.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids removed a played from the team on Wednesday in connection with alleged unlawful sports gambling.

The Rapids announced the player's suspension Wednesday, but did not identify him.

"We are aware of the reports regarding a Colorado Rapids player in connection with unlawful sports gambling," the Rapids said in a statement. "We take matters of this nature seriously and seek at all times to protect the integrity of the game. The player has been removed from all team activities while MLS conducts an investigation into the matter."

ESPN reported that the suspended Rapids player is winger Max Alves.

Alves, who started for the Rapids a 3-1 win over the LA Galaxy on Saturday, has made 12 appearances for the club this season.

USA Today reported that Alves is part of a sweeping gambling probe in Brazil, saying the country is has an investigation into soccer match-fixing that would have "international repercussions."

