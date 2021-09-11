Rapids give up late goal, tie with Galaxy 1-1

Colorado is unbeaten in seven straight games against Los Angeles, dating to the start of the 2018 season.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Samuel Grandsir scored in the 80th minute and the LA Galaxy tied the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Los Angeles had its winless run extended to four games.

The Galaxy didn’t go consecutive matches without a win in any of its first 12 games this season.

Colorado is unbeaten in seven straight games against Los Angeles, dating to the start of the 2018 season.

Grandsir ran past the defense for Daniel Steres’ long pass, and settled it before sending a shot off goalkeeper William Yarbrough’s into the back of the net.

Michael Barrios scored for Colorado in the 64th minute by heading in Andre Shinyashiki’s cross.

Barrios, a 5-foot-4 forward, outjumped two Galaxy defenders to head it home.

>> Video above: Rapids partner with Special Olympics for unique opportunity

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.