The Colorado Rapids Soccer Club announced Thursday, they will face Premier League giants Arsenal in a friendly match at Dick's Sporting Goods Park this July.



"We are excited to be hosting one of Europe's most iconic teams in Arsenal," said Rapids Executive Vice President and General Manager Padraig Smith. "They are one of the top clubs in the world and we're looking forward to testing ourselves against them on the field and providing sports fans in Colorado with the opportunity to be part of this outstanding match-up."



The Arsenal Gunners will play the Rapids in their first match in a series of four matches throughout the United States, as the club prepares for the preseason. This is the only match they will play against a Major League Soccer opponent, and the first time Arsenal will play in Colorado.

"The match against Colorado Rapids in Commerce City is a great way to kick off our summer tour to the United States. We of course have very close links to the Rapids through our mutual ownership and we are looking forward to playing each other in a match which will provide both teams with a competitive challenge, in front of many American Arsenal supporters," Arsenal Managing Director Vinai Venkatesham said.



Four games into the 2019 season, the Rapids have yet to earn their first win with three losses and a tie. Arsenal is one of the top five teams currently in the Premier League, just two points ahead of Manchester United for the fourth spot below Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Kick-off between the Gunners and Rapids is set for Monday, July 15, at 7 p.m. MST.