Rapids extend unbeaten streak to nine games, tie Timbers 2-2

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Colorado Rapids extended their unbeaten streak to nine games by tying the Portland Timbers 2-2 on Wednesday night.
The game was scoreless at halftime before the Rapids took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Jonathan Lewis in the 64th minute. The Timbers would answer just three minutes later to make it 1-1.
Michael Barrios gave Colorado a 2-1 lead in the 87th minute on a gorgeous goal, but it was Deja Vu as Portland tied the game 2-2 just four minutes later in stoppage time.
To make matters worse, the Timbers played the entire second half with just 10 players after Bill Tuiloma was sent off with a red card in the 42nd minute.
A road point is always nice, but the Rapids let two more slip away on Wednesday night in Portland.
