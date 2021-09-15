Rapids extend unbeaten streak to nine games, tie Timbers 2-2

Colorado had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the second half, but couldn't manage to come away with all three points on the road.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Colorado Rapids extended their unbeaten streak to nine games by tying the Portland Timbers 2-2 on Wednesday night.

The game was scoreless at halftime before the Rapids took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Jonathan Lewis in the 64th minute. The Timbers would answer just three minutes later to make it 1-1.

Michael Barrios gave Colorado a 2-1 lead in the 87th minute on a gorgeous goal, but it was Deja Vu as Portland tied the game 2-2 just four minutes later in stoppage time.

To make matters worse, the Timbers played the entire second half with just 10 players after Bill Tuiloma was sent off with a red card in the 42nd minute.

A road point is always nice, but the Rapids let two more slip away on Wednesday night in Portland.

