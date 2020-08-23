Chang records first MLS goal, assists; RSL beats Rapids 4-1

Real Salt Lake overcame an early own goal to beat Colorado on Saturday night.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Maikel Chang scored his first MLS goal, added his first two assists and Real Salt Lake overcame an early own goal to beat the Colorado Rapids 4-1 on Saturday night.

Colorado goalkeeper William Yarborough charged an entry by Salt Lake’s Justin Meram but couldn’t control it and the ball rolled to Chang who tapped in a left-footer from the center of the area to make it 2-1 in the 76th minute.

RSL’s Aaron Herrera scored an own goal to give the Rapids (2-3-1) a 1-0 lead in the 38th.