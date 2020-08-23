x
Chang records first MLS goal, assists; RSL beats Rapids 4-1

Real Salt Lake overcame an early own goal to beat Colorado on Saturday night.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Real Salt Lake forward Justin Meram celebrates with midfielder Damir Kreilach, center, after Kreilach's goal, while midfielder Pablo Ruiz watches during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Commerce City, Colo.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Maikel Chang scored his first MLS goal, added his first two assists and Real Salt Lake overcame an early own goal to beat the Colorado Rapids 4-1 on Saturday night.

Colorado goalkeeper William Yarborough charged an entry by Salt Lake’s Justin Meram but couldn’t control it and the ball rolled to Chang who tapped in a left-footer from the center of the area to make it 2-1 in the 76th minute.

RSL’s Aaron Herrera scored an own goal to give the Rapids (2-3-1) a 1-0 lead in the 38th.

