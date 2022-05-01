Rapids 2's Robinson Aguirre called up to El Salvador national team

The 17-year-old has logged two starts for Rapids 2 this season.

DENVER — Colorado Rapids 2 midfielder Robinson Aguirre has been called up to the El Salvador national team.

Aguirre will attend camp and train with La Selecta ahead of its international friendly against Guatemala on Sunday, April 24, the Salvadoran federation announced Wednesday.

Aguirre, 17, joined the Rapids 2 at the start of the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro season as a product of the Rapids Academy. The midfielder, who has logged two starts for Rapids 2 this season, is expected to return as a key contributor to the team during the remainder of its season.

"Robinson has excelled in each step of his development pathway through a commitment to excellence and by pushing himself to get better every day," said Chris Cartlidge, Colorado Rapids Academy Technical Director. "He is a fantastic young man who exhibits all the qualities and values we believe are important at this club and is a great example for all younger players coming through our Academy. I fully expect him to embrace this chance to impress on the international stage."

"This is a proud moment for Robinson and his family and we are thrilled that his hard work, dedication and stellar performances with both the Colorado Rapids Academy and Rapids 2 have been rewarded with this call up," said Brian Crookham, Rapids 2 General Manager. "Robinson is a talented and skillful midfield technician and we’re excited for him to have earned this wonderful opportunity to gain further experience on the international level."

𝘾𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙀𝘿 𝙐𝙋



Rapids 2 midfielder Robinson Aguirre has been called up to train with @LaSelecta_SLV ahead of this weekend's international friendly against Guatemala. https://t.co/I5niYswvdd — Colorado Rapids 2 (@Rapids_2) April 20, 2022

