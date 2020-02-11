Rosenberry, Shinyashiki help Rapids beat Sounders 3-1

Colorado bounced back from consecutive losses to move ahead of the San Jose Earthquakes into seventh in the Western Conference standings.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Keegan Rosenberry scored his first goal of the season, Andre Shinyashiki added his second goal in two games and the Colorado Rapids beat the Seattle Sounders 3-1 on Sunday night.

Rosenberry blasted a low volley from just outside the top of the area inside the post to give the Rapids a 2-1 lead in the 42nd minute.

Defender Kelvin Leerdam redirected a Colorado corner kick, but Rosenberry was there to put away his fifth career MLS goal.

Colorado bounced back from consecutive losses to move ahead of the San Jose Earthquakes into seventh in the Western Conference standings.