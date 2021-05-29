Rosenberry, Yarbrough help Rapids beat FC Dallas 3-0

Colorado improved to 4-2-1 on the season with Saturday night's victory.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Keegan Rosenberry scored his first goal of the season, William Yarbrough had a season-high six saves and the Colorado Rapids beat FC Dallas 3-0.

Rosenberry, a 27-year-old defender, scored on a right-footer from 20 yards in the 13th minute and an own goal by Dallas’ Tanner Tessman gave the Rapids (4-2-1) a 2-0 lead in the in the 41st when Austin Trusty’s shot was parried by goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer before deflected off Tessman into the net.

Michael Barrios capped the scoring when he cut back to evade a defender and then ripped a rising right-footer that made it 3-0 in the 71st minute.

Dallas (1-3-3) has lost four straight regular season away matches, being outscored 10-1 in those games.

>>Video above: Rapids look to build off last season's improvement in 2021

