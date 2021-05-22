Rossi scores twice in first half, LAFC beats Rapids 2-1

Colorado's three-match winning streak was snapped in Saturday night's defeat on the road.

LOS ANGELES — Diego Rossi scored a pair of first-half goals as Los Angeles Football Club snapped a two-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids Saturday night.

Michael Barrios scored the Rapids, who had their three-match winning streak stopped.

LAFC was buoyed by the return of forward Carlos Vela to the starting lineup.

Vela suffered a right quad injury in the April 17 opener against Austin and missed the next three games before he played the final 20 minutes in last Sunday’s loss at Seattle.

>>Video above: Rapids look to build off last season's improvement in 2021

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.