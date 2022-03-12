Rubio, Kaye each score to help Rapids beat Sporting KC 2-0

Colorado has posted back-to-back shutouts since dropping its season-opener.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Diego Rubio scored for the Colorado Rapids Saturday in a 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

The Rapids (2-1-0) never trailed after Rubio made it a 1-0 game in the 21st minute. Lucas Esteves got an assist on the goal.

The Rapids also got one goal from Mark Anthony Kaye.

The Rapids outshot Sporting KC (1-2-0) 7-6, with five shots on goal to one for Sporting KC.

William Yarbrough saved the only shot he faced for the Rapids. Tim Melia saved three of the five shots he faced for Sporting KC.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with the Rapids v

>>Video above: Fans face single-digit temps to support Rapids

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.