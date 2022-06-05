DU soccer star Shinyashiki traded by Colorado Rapids

Andre Shinyashiki played four seasons at DU and four with the Colorado Rapids.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — After four seasons with the Colorado Rapids, Andre Shinyashiki has been traded to Charlotte FC.

The former DU Pioneers forward was traded Tuesday to Charlotte FC for $225,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM).

The Rapids announced it could acquire up to an additional $175,000 in GAM if certain performance and contract conditions are met. The Rapids also retain 50% of any potential trade fee Charlotte receives for Shinyashiki’s rights.

Drafted fifth overall by the Rapids in the 2019 Major League Soccer (MLS) SuperDraft, Shinyashiki departs Commerce City following four seasons with the club where he logged 16 goals and six assists across 86 appearances, 51 as starts.

Shinyashiki, 24, was the 2019 MLS Rookie of the Year, the final iteration of the award.

“Andre has been at the heart of our club’s development on the pitch over the last few seasons, while also serving as a model representative off it,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. “We’re grateful to him for his contributions to the club and wish him all the best in this next stage of his career.”

At DU, Shinyashiki scored a program-record 51 goals across four seasons, including a nation-leading 28 in his senior year, while finishing as a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist.

