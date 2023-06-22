Rapids postpone soccer match after thunderstorms move through

Heavy rain and hail fell Wednesday evening across the Denver area and eastern Colorado plains.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A round of severe thunderstorms rolled through the Denver area Wednesday evening, forcing the postponement of a Major League Soccer match.

The Colorado Rapids postponed their game against Vancouver in Commerce City to a later date, the club announced at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The Rapids said tickets to see the match against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC will be be valid for the rescheduled date.

All ticket holders for Wednesday's game will receive additional information from the club in the coming days, the Rapids said.

Heavy rain and hail fell in locations across the Denver metro area and eastern Colorado plains Wednesday night.

The storms brought hail that injured several people at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where a Louis Tomlinson concert was scheduled Wednesday night. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area including the amphitheater at 9:04 p.m.

Denver International Airport (DIA) was on a ground stop until midnight due to the storms. Delays were reported at the airport throughout the afternoon and evening.

A home was destroyed in a tornado west of Sterling, in Logan County, around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Near Akron, in Washington County, twin tornadoes touched down Wednesday afternoon. There were no initial reports of damage from the tornadoes, which appeared to be over open country a few miles south and west of Akron.

Mother Nature putting on quite a light show tonight ⚡️#COLvVAN pic.twitter.com/zmP3qISKUK — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) June 22, 2023

It's been a heck of a day: all I want to do is watch the @ColoradoRapids do what they do at home. And drink.#COLVAN pic.twitter.com/gI3fK80YHi — Parroty Account @guildencrantz@hachyderm.io (@guildencrantz) June 22, 2023

Tonight's game against Vancouver has been postponed to a later date due to inclement weather.



Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.



All ticket holders for tonight's game will receive additional information from the club in the coming days.#COLvVAN pic.twitter.com/M13ia1HqEX — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) June 22, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Weather

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.