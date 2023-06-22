x
Colorado Rapids

Rapids postpone soccer match after thunderstorms move through

Heavy rain and hail fell Wednesday evening across the Denver area and eastern Colorado plains.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A round of severe thunderstorms rolled through the Denver area Wednesday evening, forcing the postponement of a Major League Soccer match.

The Colorado Rapids postponed their game against Vancouver in Commerce City to a later date, the club announced at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The Rapids said tickets to see the match against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC will be be valid for the rescheduled date.

All ticket holders for Wednesday's game will receive additional information from the club in the coming days, the Rapids said.

Heavy rain and hail fell in locations across the Denver metro area and eastern Colorado plains Wednesday night.

The storms brought hail that injured several people at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where a Louis Tomlinson concert was scheduled Wednesday night. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area including the amphitheater at 9:04 p.m.

Credit: AP
Two fans sit in the stadium as severe storms in the area force the delay of an MLS soccer match between the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver International Airport (DIA) was on a ground stop until midnight due to the storms. Delays were reported at the airport throughout the afternoon and evening.

A home was destroyed in a tornado west of Sterling, in Logan County, around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. 

Near Akron, in Washington County, twin tornadoes touched down Wednesday afternoon. There were no initial reports of damage from the tornadoes, which appeared to be over open country a few miles south and west of Akron.

Credit: AP
The stands are nearly empty in Dick's Sporting Good Park as severe storms in the area force the delay of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: AP
The stands are empty in Dick's Sporting Good Park as severe storms in the area force the delay of an MLS soccer match between the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

