COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Major League Soccer has announced that Wednesday's Colorado Rapids match at Dick's Sporting Goods Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The match between the Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders will now be played on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

Blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings will be in effect from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday for Denver and northern Colorado. Morning rain at Dick's Sporting Goods Park will turn colder Wednesday afternoon with snow by evening.

RELATED: Wednesday's Colorado Rockies vs. Braves game postponed to August

RELATED: 'Even Yukon Cornelius knew': Law enforcement around Colorado beg residents to stay home during blizzard

RELATED: Nearly 600 flights have been canceled at DIA ahead of Wednesday's blizzard

RELATED: Bomb cyclone 2.0? What's similar and different about Colorado's next spring blizzard

RELATED: Blizzard warnings begin noon Wednesday, extend to Thursday

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS