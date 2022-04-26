Rapids goaltender selected to MLS Team of the Week

The Rapids' regular-season home unbeaten streak is now at 20 consecutive games.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough is being recognized by Major League Soccer (MLS) for his performance Saturday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Yarbrough was selected to the MLS Team of the Week for his performance in the Rapids' scoreless draw in their first-ever match against Charlotte FC.

Yarbrough had five saves in his 20th career shutout with the Rapids.

Yarbrough is now fifth all-time in shutouts in Rapids history and ranks three behind Tim Howard’s career mark with the team.

The Rapids' draw on Saturday set a new club record for most consecutive unbeaten games at home in the regular season at 20.

The Rapids look to extend their unbeaten run at home, which currently ranks seventh all-time in league history, when they host Portland Timbers FC on Saturday, April 30.

✨ 𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝘾𝙇𝙐𝘽 𝙍𝙀𝘾𝙊𝙍𝘿 ✨



We've extended our regular-season home unbeaten streak to 20 consecutive games!#Rapids96 pic.twitter.com/woFOPGMSfI — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) April 24, 2022

