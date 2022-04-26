Rapids goaltender selected to MLS Team of the Week

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough is being recognized by Major League Soccer (MLS) for his performance Saturday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
Yarbrough was selected to the MLS Team of the Week for his performance in the Rapids' scoreless draw in their first-ever match against Charlotte FC.
Yarbrough had five saves in his 20th career shutout with the Rapids.
Yarbrough is now fifth all-time in shutouts in Rapids history and ranks three behind Tim Howard’s career mark with the team.
The Rapids' draw on Saturday set a new club record for most consecutive unbeaten games at home in the regular season at 20.
The Rapids look to extend their unbeaten run at home, which currently ranks seventh all-time in league history, when they host Portland Timbers FC on Saturday, April 30.
