Wilson's late header gives Colorado 3-2 win over Minnesota

The Colorado Rapids improved to 2-1-1 on the season with Saturday night's home victory.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Danny Wilson headed in a free kick in the 82nd minute and the Colorado Rapids rallied past Minnesota United 3-2.

Trailing 2-0 after just 24 minutes, Colorado responded with three goals in the second half.

Kellyn Acosta one-touched a shot from distance in the 57th and Cole Bassett tied it in the 71st by hustling to rebound in front of an empty net.

Jack Price’s free kick found the head of Wilson to win it.

Emanuel Reynoso and Hassani Dotson scored seven-minutes apart in the first half for Minnesota.

