FIFA bans former finance director Kattner for 10 years

Markus Kattner helped top managers award themselves salary raises and bonuses totaling tens of millions of dollars.

GENEVA, Switzerland — FIFA has banned its former finance director Markus Kattner for 10 years for helping former president Sepp Blatter and other top managers award themselves salary raises and bonuses totaling tens of millions of dollars.

FIFA says its ethics committee judges found charges proven against Kattner of conflicts of interest and abuse of position.

Kattner was also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1.05 million) and ordered to pay within 30 days. After Kattner was fired by FIFA’s new management in 2016 the scale of bonuses awarded to top officials during the presidency of Blatter was revealed.

Lawyers for FIFA four years ago described "a coordinated effort by three former top officials of FIFA to enrich themselves."