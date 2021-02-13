Fossil Ridge alum Jaelin Howell earns spot on U.S. Women’s National Team roster

The 21-year-old Howell has one career cap, earned on Nov. 27, 2020 against the Netherlands during the USA’s 2-0 win in Breda. Howell is a veteran of two youth World Cups for the USA.

She played in the 2018 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in France and in 2016 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Jordan.



Howell helped Florida State to the 2018 NCAA Championship as a freshman and helped the Seminoles win last fall’s ACC title. Howell’s father, John, was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers first Super Bowl winning team in 2003 as a safety.



The USA is hosting Argentina, Brazil and Canada in this year’s sixth annual SheBelieves Cup which will be staged in three doubleheaders, on Feb. 18, 21 and 24, all at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.