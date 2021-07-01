Four Colorado women make 2021 U.S. Women's National Team training camp roster

Lindsey Horan (Golden), Jaelin Howell (Fossil Ridge), Mallory Pugh (Mountain Vista) and Sophia Smith (Fossil Ridge) are all on the team.

CHICAGO — Colorado continues to churn out excellent women soccer players.

The U.S. Women's National Team announced its 27-person 2021 training camp roster on Wednesday and four from our state were invited to participate.

Lindsey Horan (Golden), Jaelin Howell (Fossil Ridge), Mallory Pugh (Mountain Vista) and Sophia Smith (Fossil Ridge) are all on the team.

The training camp will take place in Orlando, Florida from Jan. 9-22. It will include two games against Colombia on Jan. 18 and Jan. 22. Those will be nationally televised on FS1 and ESPN2.

Pugh, most notably, was not in the USA's previous two camps, but is back. Howell (21) and Smith (20) are the two youngest players on the roster.