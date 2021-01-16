Lindsey Horan back with US after recovering from COVID-19

The Colorado native is fully recovered and back with the U.S. women's national soccer team for training camp.

Lindsey Horan says she felt miserable when she caught COVID-19 late last year but she’s grateful it wasn’t worse.

She’s now back with the U.S. women's national soccer team for training camp and says she has fully recovered.

The 26-year-old midfielder was set to accompany the team to the Netherlands for their final match of 2020 when U.S. Soccer announced her diagnosis on Nov. 18.

"I feel 100 percent," Horan said in a Zoom press conference on Friday. "It's scary just knowing what other people might have to go through that could be a lot worse than me."

Horan was on the national team squad that won the 2019 World Cup in France. She also plays professionally for the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League.

"I'm very lucky that I'm healthy and I'm young, and that I came out of it OK," Horan said.

Today Lindsay Horan talks about her bout with COVID. @USWNT pic.twitter.com/OxT6CLQRQr — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) January 15, 2021

