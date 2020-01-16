Multiple soccer players with local ties were selected in the National Women's Soccer League college draft on Thursday.

Leading the way was Sophia Smith as the No. 1 overall selection by the Portland Thorns.

Smith, a Fossil Ridge High School grad, announced that she was leaving the University of Stanford to turn pro.

With the No. 3 overall pick, the Orlando Pride selected Taylor Kornieck from the University of Colorado.

Also a first-round pick, Texas A&M's Ally Watt was taken No. 6 by the North Carolina Courage. Watt was a multi-sport star for Pine Creek High School.

Cheyenne Shorts, a Denver East High School and University of Denver grad, went No. 21 overall (third round) to the Orlando Pride

Mallory Pugh traded

In related news, former Mountain Vista High School standout and USWNT player Mallory Pugh was traded by the Washington Spirit to Sky Blue FC for four NWSL draft picks.

