ORLANDO, Fla. — Samantha Mewis scored three goals and her big sister Kristie Mewis added another to give the United States a 4-0 exhibition victory over short-handed Colombia.

The U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 33 matches.

The defending World Cup champions have a 49-game undefeated streak on home soil.

The teams are set to play at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, again on Friday.

It was the first home game for the Americans since the SheBelieves Cup last March.