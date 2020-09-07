MLS returns to action after poignant moment of silence

Players wore black T-shirts, black gloves and black facemasks emblazoned with Black Lives Matter.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Nearly 200 players took the field for an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence to protest racial injustice before Major League Soccer’s return to action Wednesday night.

The players walked toward midfield, raised their right arms one at a time and held the pose so long that some could be seen stretching fatigued muscles afterward.

It was a poignant moment that put two of the nation’s most prominent changes over the last four months -- masks and movements -- at the forefront of the sport’s return.