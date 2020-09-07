x
soccer

MLS returns to action after poignant moment of silence

Players wore black T-shirts, black gloves and black facemasks emblazoned with Black Lives Matter.
Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux
Inter Miami players enter the field for an MLS soccer match against Orlando City, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla., some wearing shirts and masks with messages about race.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Nearly 200 players took the field for an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence to protest racial injustice before Major League Soccer’s return to action Wednesday night.

Players wore black T-shirts, black gloves and black facemasks emblazoned with Black Lives Matter.

The players walked toward midfield, raised their right arms one at a time and held the pose so long that some could be seen stretching fatigued muscles afterward.

It was a poignant moment that put two of the nation’s most prominent changes over the last four months -- masks and movements -- at the forefront of the sport’s return.

