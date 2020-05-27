NWSL returning to play with summertime tournament in Utah

Players from the nine teams will train and live at two Salt Lake City-area hotels in an attempt to control the environment.

SALT LAKE CITY — Pro soccer returns to America next month when the National Women’s Soccer League plays a 25-game tournament in a near-empty stadium in Utah.

All players will be tested for COVID-19 before leaving for Utah and then will be regularly screened during their four-week stay. No fans will be allowed into the Zions Bank or Rio Tinto stadiums.

All the action will be televised and streamed by CBS and its family of networks.