NWSL returning to play with summertime tournament in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Pro soccer returns to America next month when the National Women’s Soccer League plays a 25-game tournament in a near-empty stadium in Utah.
Players from the nine teams will train and live at two Salt Lake City-area hotels in an attempt to control the environment.
All players will be tested for COVID-19 before leaving for Utah and then will be regularly screened during their four-week stay. No fans will be allowed into the Zions Bank or Rio Tinto stadiums.
All the action will be televised and streamed by CBS and its family of networks.
