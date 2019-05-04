Mallory Pugh scored twice in her return to Colorado to cap a three-goal rally, and the U.S. women's national team held on to beat Australia 5-3 in an exhibition on Thursday night.

Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe scored goals early in the second half and Alex Morgan also scored for the Americans.

The U.S. is 3-1-2 in the first six games of the Countdown to the Cup. The Americans have four games left leading up to the Women's World Cup in France from June 7 to July 7.

The U.S. team will start defense of its World Cup title against Thailand on June 11 in Reims, France.

Lisa De Vanna, Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord had goals for Australia.