Denver native stops last-minute PK to preserve US win over Mexico

Pulisic, fresh off of winning the Champions League with Chelsea on May 29, cut inside the penalty area and was pulled down by Carlos Salcedo in the 108th minute.

DENVER — Christian Pulisic converted a penalty kick in the 114th minute, backup goalkeeper Ethan Horvath stopped Andrés Guardado’s penalty kick in the 124th minute and the United States overcame an early defensive blunder to beat Mexico 3-2 in a final of the first CONCACAF Nations League that turned on three video reviews on Sunday night.

Horvath, a Highlands Ranch native and Arapahoe High School graduate, stole the show in the win. He replaced the injured Zack Steffen who appeared to hurt his left knee while coming out for a rolling ball in the 69th minute.

Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie scored as the U.S. twice overcame deficits.

He converted the penalty kick to give the Americans the victory that was sealed by Horvath's heroic save.

