Rapids delay departure to Orlando after two positive COVID-19 tests

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids are not leaving for Orlando today as scheduled for the MLS is Back tournament.
In a press release the team says it made the decision "out of an abundance of caution" after there were two presumptive positive COVID-19 tests within the traveling party.
Pending final lab results, and after consultation with MLS and medical officials, the Rapids will now plan on departing Tuesday.
The 26-team tournament will take place at Walt Disney World with the first games kicking off Wednesday.
The Rapids are in a tough group, drawing Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United. Their first match is scheduled for Sunday night against Real Salt Lake.
Teams will be playing for regular season points in the group stage, while there is also a CONCACAF Champions League berth and $1.1 million in prize money on the line.