Rapids delay departure to Orlando after two positive COVID-19 tests

The team says it will now leave on Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution"

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids are not leaving for Orlando today as scheduled for the MLS is Back tournament.

In a press release the team says it made the decision "out of an abundance of caution" after there were two presumptive positive COVID-19 tests within the traveling party.

Pending final lab results, and after consultation with MLS and medical officials, the Rapids will now plan on departing Tuesday.

The 26-team tournament will take place at Walt Disney World with the first games kicking off Wednesday.

The Rapids are in a tough group, drawing Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United. Their first match is scheduled for Sunday night against Real Salt Lake.