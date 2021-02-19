Rose Lavelle's 2nd-half goal lifts US past Canada 1-0

The United States extended its winning streak to 35 matches overall and 51 on American soil.

ORLANDO, Fla — Rose Lavelle scored in the 79th minute to give the United States a 1-0 victory over Canada in the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday night.

The U.S. extended its winning streak to 35 matches overall and 51 on American soil.

The Canadians were competitive despite missing several key players because of injury.

Alex Morgan’s header off a cross from Crystal Dunn was just wide for the top-ranked Americans in the 68th minute. Lavelle, who came in as a substitute, picked up a loose ball off a free kick and scored.

>>Video above: USWNT players Lindsey Horan and Sophia Smith return home to Colorado

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.