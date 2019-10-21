SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After years of waiting, Sacramento can breathe a sigh of relief.

Major League Soccer [MLS] is coming to the Golden State.

MLS commissioner Don Garber, along with Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, and members of the Sacramento Republic FC leadership team made the official announcement at a press conference at The Bank Monday morning.

"Well folks, when is today, you're when has arrived," Garber said at the press conference making the announcement official.

The Sacramento team is expected to play their inaugural MLS game in 2022.

The hunt for an MLS franchise has been a long one for the city of Sacramento. Owners officially threw their hat in the ring in 2017. Republic FC joined USL Championship League in 2012, winning a championship in their inaugural season in 2014.

And Republic FC aren’t planning to stay at their current home, Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo. The stadium for the new MLS franchise is planned for the Railyards, an area just north of Downtown, with the addition of hotels, shops and apartments planned for the area, as well.

In April, the Sacramento City Council voted to approve a $252 million stadium in the Railyards. Additionally, UC Davis Health signed a multi-year deal with the team to become the sponsor of Sacramento's jersey once it joins MLS.

The team's ownership group includes lead investor Ron Burkle, an owner of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as entertainment executive Matt Alvarez and Kevin Nagle, an investor in the NBA's Sacramento Kings who has spearheaded the bid for MLS expansion since 2014.

The addition of Burkle and Alvarez earlier this year accelerated negotiations. The Sacramento Republic currently plays in the lower-tier USL Championship league.

Fans can make deposits for season tickets at mls2sac.com.

