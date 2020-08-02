CARSON, Calif. — Samantha Mewis scored twice and the U.S. national team secured a spot in the Tokyo Olympics with a 4-0 semifinal victory Friday night over Mexico in the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament.

With the win, the United States extended its unbeaten streak to 27 games.

The United States will face Canada in the tournament's title game on Sunday.

Canada earned the region's other Olympic berth with a 1-0 victory over surprisingly resilient Costa Rica 1-0 in the earlier match Friday.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports