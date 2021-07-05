Horan scores as US women defeat Mexico 4-0 in final tune-up before Olympics

Golden High School alum Lindsey Horan scored just six minutes into the game to put the Americans up 1-0 in a match that was never competitive.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Tobin Heath scored her second goal in as many games and the United States defeated Mexico 4-0 in East Hartford, Connecticut, in the American women’s final match before the Olympics on Monday night.

The United States is now undefeated in 44 straight matches, the second-longest unbeaten streak in team history.

The Americans also extended their winning streak against Mexico to 15 games and improved to 39-1-1 overall. The lone U.S. loss in the series was in a 2010 World Cup qualifier.

Next up for the United States are the Tokyo Olympics. The Americans play Sweden on July 21 to start the tournament.

