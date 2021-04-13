Rapinoe, Morgan score, US women beat France 2-0

The United States extended its unbeaten streak to 39 games, dating to January 2019 when the Americans fell to France 3-1.

LE HAVRE, France — Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan scored and the U.S. women’s national team beat France 2-0 in an exhibition on Monday night.

The United States extended its unbeaten streak to 39 games, dating to January 2019 when the Americans fell to France 3-1.

Rapinoe scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute. She leads the team with seven goals in seven matches this year.

Morgan made it 2-0 with her 109th career goal in the 19th minute and the lead held from there.

France was missing some of its top players, including Wendie Renard, Amandine Henry and Dephine Cascario, because of a coronavirus outbreak on that trio’s club team, Lyon.

>> Video above: US Soccer star Megan Rapinoe speaks on Equal Pay Day

