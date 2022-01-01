4 Colorado players join U.S. Women’s National Team training camp

The USA’s first matches of the year will take place at the 2022 SheBelieves Cup.

CHICAGO — U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) has named a 25-player roster for the USA’s annual January training camp.

Four players from Colorado have made the roster, said U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski. Lindsey Horan, Jaelin Howell, Mallory Pugh and Sophia Smith will join the training camp that begins Wednesday, Jan. 19 in Austin.

The camp marks the first action of 2022 for the USWNT, but it will not include any international matches. The USA’s first matches of the year will take place at the 2022 SheBelieves Cup against the Czech Republic on Feb. 17 and against New Zealand on Feb. 20 in Carson, Calif.

“Without any matches that we need to taper for, we can get in some more intense trainings and full-field scrimmages, which is great as we need to give this group as many chances as possible to play together in a National Team environment,” said Andonovski.

“We understand that some of the players are coming off a break, so we’ll keep that in mind as we hit the ground running in 2022 for what will be a very important year for these players and our team," said Andonovski.

Ten members of the 2020 Olympic Team are on this training camp roster.

