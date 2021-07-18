Moore scores 20 seconds in, US beats Canada 1-0 in Gold Cup

The U.S. finished atop its first-round group with a 3-0 record after Sunday's victory.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Shaq Moore scored 20 seconds in and the United States beat Canada 1-0 to win Group B at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Moore’s goal was the fastest since U.S. records began in 1990.

Clint Dempsey scored 30 seconds in against Ghana in the Americans’ 2014 World Cup opener. Both nations already were assured of advancing.

The U.S. finished atop its first-round group with a 3-0 record and will play its quarterfinal on July 25 at Arlington, Texas, against Costa Rica or Jamaica.

Canada finished the first round 2-1 and also will play Costa Rica or Jamaica.

