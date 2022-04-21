U.S. Women’s National Team to play match in Colorado

The defending World Cup champions are returning to Commerce City for the first time since 2019.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) will return to Colorado for a match against Columbia this summer.

USWNT will play at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on Saturday, June 25 in preparation for qualifiers ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and 2024 Olympics, U.S. Soccer announced Thursday.

U.S. Soccer also announced the USWNT and Columbia will travel to Salt Lake City to meet at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on Tuesday, June 28. The two June friendly matches will be the final games before the USA enters qualification for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Colorado Rapids season ticket members will receive presale access to tickets on Friday, April 29, prior to tickets going on sale to the public on Monday, May 2.

The team’s player pool features a notable contingent of Colorado natives, including regular call-ups Lindsey Horan (Golden), Mallory Pugh (Highlands Ranch) and Sophia Smith (Windsor), along with midfielder Jaelin Howell (Windsor) who has made three appearances for the USWNT in 2022.

The USWNT has gone unbeaten in six matches at Dick's Sporting Goods Park (5-0-1) since 2008. The team was last in Commerce City on April 4, 2019, when they defeated Australia.

“We’re thrilled to be able to welcome back the U.S. Women’s National Team to Dick's Sporting Goods Park and provide our fans with the opportunity to see the defending World Cup champions in person,” said Wayne Brant, Colorado Rapids Sr. VP of Business Operations. “With so many native Coloradans on the team, and such a vibrant local women’s soccer scene, hosting the U.S. Women is all the more special to us and something we greatly look forward to each year.”

“Colombia has a good chance to make it to the World Cup and both teams will be in our final preparations for our qualifying tournaments, so I expect some highly competitive matches between players who are competing to represent their countries in some really important games,” said U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “When we get to Colorado, we’ll be coming off a stretch of more than two months that the players have been with their clubs and away from the National Team environment, so we’ll be looking to get maximum value out of our last days and games together before we go to Mexico for qualifying.”

