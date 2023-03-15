The official FIFA branding will be accompanied by 16 special logos each relating to the host cities across the three countries. Dallas unveils its logo May 18.

ARLINGTON, Texas — FIFA unveiled its official logo and brand identity of the 2026 World Cup in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The show was streamed on FIFA+ featuring artists, singers and personalities involved with the 16 cities chosen to host tournament games in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Dallas-Fort Worth's marquee venue, AT&T Stadium, was among the venues announced in 2022. It was shown on the video screen at Toyota Stadium following FC Dallas' 2-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Here's the official logo:

FIFA's official competition branding will be accompanied by 16 special logos each relating to the host cities across the three countries. WFAA unveiled the Dallas-specific logo Thursday morning during Daybreak. The Dallas Sports Commission will host an official unveiling of host city brand from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the AT&T Discovery Center in downtown Dallas and The Star’s Tostitos Plaza in Frisco.

The ceremony will be led by Dan Hunt, chairman of Dallas’ host city bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and president of FC Dallas; Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Dallas Cowboys; and Monica Paul, executive director for the Dallas Sports Commission.

The Dallas Sports Commission will also share details about a regional scavenger hunt that features special pop-up locations in Dallas, Arlington, Fort Worth and Frisco allowing fans to snag some FIFA World Cup 2026 apparel.

2026 FIFA World Cup information

The tournament will be played from June through July in 2026. It will be the largest World Cup ever played in history. The participant size has been increased to 48 teams for the first time ever and will feature 104 total games.

The World Cup Final has yet to be announced, but the Dallas Sports Commission is vying for that bid and is on the shortlist of potential options. The FIFA delegation has visited DFW more than once through its check-in process, and AT&T Stadium was reported to be the World Cup final venue back in September of 2022 by ESPN Deportes reporters, but local officials quickly downplayed those reports.

FC Dallas owner Dan Hunt, who chairs the Dallas bid committee, told the Dallas Morning News that FIFA is expected to announce the site of the final and how many matches will be played at AT&T Stadium in the fourth quarter of 2023. Hunt also told the DMN that we'll know by this summer if Dallas is picked to host the International Broadcast Center or the referee’s headquarters. In 1994, the last time the United States hosted the World Cup, Dallas was the International Broadcast Center host.