Here's the sport Coloradans have bet on the most

DENVER — There's a reason why it's called home court advantage. The Nuggets won every single home playoff game this year -- up until Sunday night, when they lost to the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The odds were in the Nuggets' favor, and Simon Cundall -- along with many others -- bet on it.

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, of the more than $12 billion wagered in sports betting over the last three years, $11.9 billion of that was done online by people using apps, like Cundall.

"I think for the NFL it was like once a week on gameday, you know, have a parlay that goes through the weekend. For the NBA, it's been more," he said.

The same could be said for a lot of others. Sports betting has been legal in Colorado since May 2020. In those three years, professional basketball is what people have bet on most.

The data shows people have wagered more than $2.9 billion on professional basketball. Professional American football followed, with $1.9 billion. Rounding out the top five are baseball, NCAA basketball and tennis.

"I think with basketball people have a general understanding of the rules and how the betting works. It's really simple compared to some of the other sports, like horseracing or football, it can be a little complicated," Cundall said. "So I think it's a good entry-level place, and there's so many games that it happens October through now, that the opportunity to do it is so much greater than some of the other sports."

But like any game in life, if played, there is a risk.

"I would say stick to your limit, and make it fun and enjoy it," Cundall said.

Problem gambling is something a lot of people in Colorado do worry about. Earlier this year, the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission gave out $1.5 million in awards to projects that directly address the issue of problem gambling, addiction treatments and counseling.