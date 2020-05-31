x
Sports events in England allowed to resume from Monday

Credit: AP
A locked gate is seen by the Etihad Stadium where Manchester City was due to play Burnley in an English Premier League soccer match Saturday March 14, 2020, after all English soccer games were cancelled due to the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus. For most people, the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

MANCHESTER, UK — Sports events will be allowed to resume in England from Monday without any spectators.

The events must comply with the government’s coronavirus protocols. The guidance for elite sports bodies has been published by the government as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions that were imposed in March are eased further.

It paves the way for the planned June 17 return of the Premier League, the world’s richest soccer competition.

The guidance includes a request that social distancing must be maintained in matches “during any disputes between players and referees or scoring celebrations.”

Horse racing and snooker have already lined up events for Monday in anticipation of the end of an 11-week shutdown of sports.

