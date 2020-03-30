Sports psychologist Dr. Rick Perea shares tips for sports fans during COVID-19

Perea works with athletes from MLB, the NBA, the NFL and amateur athletes and teams.

DENVER — Dr. Rick Perea, Ph.D. is a well-known Sports Performance Psychologist based in Denver and is known by his clients as “Dr. P." Those clients include players and teams in the NBA, NFL, MLB and top Division-1 college programs. He also is a motivational speaker and life and performance coach who has worked with companies like Apple, Google, Noodles & Co. and the Denver Fire Department to name a few.

The coronavirus has no doubt affected all of us and Dr. P will be contributing his thoughts on how not only athletes and teams can mentally navigate our way through this stressful time but all of us who love sports. His segments will appear in 9NEWS sportscasts and on our 9NEWS Prep Rallies on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Dr. P has a unique background which includes playing professional football for the Denver Broncos (1983) and college football at CSU-Pueblo. He has been a regular contributor to 9NEWS' “Broncos Country” shows since 2016.

Dr. P was the Performance Psychologist for the World Champion Denver Broncos in 2015-16 and currently works for the Rockies, Nuggets and Miami Dolphins. In addition, he coaches / develops many of the top first responders, pilots, astronauts, surgeons, attorneys and CEOs.

EPISODE ONE: How to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic

EPISODE TWO: How prep athletes can cope with the disruption COVID-19 has caused

EPISODE THREE: How to handle self-quarantine during pandemic