x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

sports

Stipe Miocic to defend UFC title vs. Daniel Cormier on Aug. 15

Stipe Miocic will defend his UFC Heavyweight Championship in a trilogy rematch vs. Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 on Aug. 15, Dana White announced on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Stipe Miocic hinted he was ready to defend his UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Now we know when he'll do just that.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday, UFC president Dana White announced that Miocic will defend his title vs. Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 on August 15. A location for the fight has yet to be announced.

The fight between Miocic and Cormier will complete a trilogy between two of UFC's most successful heavyweights that began at UFC 226 in 2018, when Cormier ended Miocic's two-year reign as heavyweight champ with a first-round knockout. At UFC 241 last August, the Euclid, Ohio, native recaptured his crown, knocking out Cormier in the fourth round to become a 2-time heavyweight champion.

While a third fight between two of UFC's living legends has appeared inevitable, an eye injury suffered by Miocic coupled with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic threw a potential wrench in those plans. Last month, UFC president Dana White threatened to strip the heavyweight championship off Miocic, who had been unable to train for a fight with gyms in Ohio closed.

"I want to fight DC. It’s going to happen period," Miocic wrote in a series of tweets addressing the situation. "The second the gym can open, we begin camp. Plain and simple. I have never ducked anyone."

Taking to social media on Sunday, Miocic posted a picture of himself walking to the octagon, along with the caption "the time has come." Retweeting the post, Cormier replied, "you're done."

With a 19-3 overall record, Miocic lays claim to the most consecutive heavyweight title defenses in UFC history with three. Cormier, meanwhile, enters UFC 252 with a professional record of 22-2.

RELATED: 'The time has come': Stipe Miocic alludes to UFC return on social media

RELATED: Daniel Cormier responds to Stipe Miocic: 'You're done!'

RELATED: Stipe Miocic posts adorable pictures with daughter amid UFC speculation

RELATED: Stipe Miocic's wife opens up about UFC controversy with 3News' Jay Crawford

RELATED: Dana White tells Stipe Miocic 'division has to move on' if UFC champ can't fight

RELATED: 'I want to fight DC': Stipe Miocic willing to fight Daniel Cormier for 3rd time, but not before he is able to fully train