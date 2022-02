Sunday morning Prep Rally (2/6/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Sunday, Feb. 6th morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here.

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings us the best high school moments from National Letter of Intent Day as well as the top action from across Colorado.

Included in the Sunday Prep Rally:

- Douglas County's Jaeton Hackley reaches 1,000 career points

- Denver Waldorf takes down defending champion Belleview Christian

- Regis Jesuit and Valor Christian tie on the ice

- Eagle Ridge Academy's Peyton Torres hits a game-winning buzzer-beater

- Ralston Valley beats Standley Lake in hockey

- Colorado athletes celebrate national letter of intent day

- Fairview's Owen Foster wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain and is surprised in his science class

