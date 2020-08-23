Takuma Sato wins 2nd Indianapolis 500 under caution at empty track

INDIANAPOLIS — Takuma Sato snatched a second Indianapolis 500 victory at empty Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the Japanese racer held off Scott Dixon and ultimately won under caution.
IndyCar officials declined to throw a red-flag after a massive crash by Spencer Pigot with just a handful of laps remaining.
Pigot needed medical attention on the track, the crash scene was a huge debris field and there was no way the race could resume without a stoppage.
Dixon, the five-time IndyCar champion who had dominated the race, could only follow Sato across the finish line under yellow.
The race was originally scheduled for May, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.