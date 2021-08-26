Team USA earns two more gold medals in the pool at Tokyo Paralympics

The medal count for Team USA continues to grow after two stellar performances in the swimming events.

PHOENIX — Team USA is already building their gold medal count after two great performances in the pool.

Swimmer Anastasia Pagonis had a dominating performance to earn gold in the women's 400m freestyle S11. Pagonis is from Long Island, New York and started swimming when she first began losing her vision at 12 years old due to genetic retina disease and autoimmune retinopathy.

But the winning ways didn't end there.

Fellow Team USA swimmer Gia Pergolini also took home the gold in the women's 100m backstroke S13. Pergolini calls Atlanta, Georgia home and began swimming in 2008 at the age of 4.

The pair of 17-year-olds were the highlights of day two and should be the beginning of a gold rush for the rest of Team USA.

GOLD FOR GIA.



Another world record is broken at the #TokyoParalympics as Gia Pergolini makes history in the women's 100m backstroke S13.#ShowTheWorld pic.twitter.com/CQXzMlBZfc — #TokyoParalympics (@NBCOlympics) August 26, 2021

Got it done in WORLD RECORD FASHION.



Anastasia Pagonis breaks her own world record to earn gold in the women's 400m freestyle S11.#TokyoParalympics | #ShowTheWorld pic.twitter.com/ykjC2VMHn1 — #TokyoParalympics (@NBCOlympics) August 26, 2021

