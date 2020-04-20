BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic says if an anti-coronavirus vaccination is compulsory for players to return to the tennis tours, he won't take it.
The world No. 1 said in a live Facebook chat that he won’t “be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel.”
Djokovic said when the tours are open again he knows he has a big decision to make.
A vaccination against COVID-19 has yet to be made.
He and his wife have previously spoken against vaccinations.
