Federer out for remainder of 2020 after injury setback

The 38-year-old Federer had initially planned to be sidelined for at least four months but has barely missed any elite tennis.

LONDON, UK — Roger Federer will miss whatever remains of the coronavirus-impacted 2020 tennis season because of a setback in his recovery from surgery on his right knee.

The 20-time major champion had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in February. Federer posted a statement on Twitter to say he needed an “additional quick arthroscopic procedure" and will take his time to return to 100% fitness.

The 38-year-old Federer had initially planned to be sidelined for at least four months but has barely missed any elite tennis since his surgery because the ATP Tour has been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.