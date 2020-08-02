Roger Federer has beaten Rafael Nadal in an exhibition match in South Africa that felt like a homecoming for the Swiss great.

It was Federer's first match in South Africa, his mother's country of birth and where he spent many childhood vacations. The exhibition at Cape Town Stadium was to raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation and its work supporting early childhood education in six southern African countries, including South Africa.

The foundation was hoping to top $1 million from the exhibition. It raised $3.5 million. A crowd of 51,954 came to the stadium to watch Federer and Nadal turn it on. That's the biggest crowd ever on record for a tennis match.

