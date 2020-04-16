Mike Dowse, the new CEO of the U.S. Tennis Association, said Thursday he expects a decision on the status of the U.S. Open to be made by June.

He called the prospect of holding the Grand Slam tournament without spectators because of the coranivirus pandemic “highly unlikely.”

Dowse also said in a conference call with reporters that “time is on our side at this point” because the U.S. Open is not scheduled to begin until late August.

Dowse noted the USTA is cutting salaries and programs to be able to help grassroots tennis in the country get through the pandemic.

